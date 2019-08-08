News

Marek is July Winner of ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer Competition

Marek is July Winner of ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer Competition

Marek Maslowiec, Atlas Travel, is the winner for July in the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition with his photo ‘Lonely Rider’ taken in Salvador de Bahia, Brazil, with his Sony DSC-HX 400V camera in November 2018. He is pictured here receiving his prize from Lisa Rabbitte, Emirates.

Lonely Rider

In the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition six finalists will each win a €100 voucher and the overall winner will receive tickets for two to any one of the destinations on Emirates’ extensive worldwide network.

All six finalists of the 2019 ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year will also be guests of Emirates at the 28th Irish Travel Trade Awards, to be held at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, on Friday 22 November 2019, when the overall winner will be announced.

