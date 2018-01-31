News

Marella Explorer to Set Sail in 2018

Marella Explorer to Set Sail in 2018

Marella Cruises’ largest ship, the Marella Explorer, will set sail in May 2018 and be based in Palma, Majorca, and will join the recently launched Marella Discovery and Marella Discovery 2 in offering all-inclusive as standard and with the option of a beach break as part of a cruise-and-stay programme.

Marella Explorer offers more choice, space and flexibility for customers, including two new cabin types and a wider choice of dining and premium entertainment, with flights from Dublin, Belfast, Shannon and Cork.

Standard inside cabins are 16 sq m, larger than any other standard cabin in the fleet, while the new cabin types include 14 family balcony cabins that measure 20 sq m, sleep up to five people, and have a balcony up to 9 sq m, and a balcony cabin with more external space.

The ship introduces a new feature bars: Indigo, which offers ocean views from its prime position at the top of the ship and is home to the casino and nightclub; Aperitif, an intimate speakeasy-style bar; Scoops, an ice-cream parlour with bicycle-themed seating; and The Lounge, a colour-changing bar with brightly coloured piano.

Marella Discovery 2

Making its debut in Corfu Town in summer 2018, Marella Discovery 2 will sail four itineraries in the eastern Mediterranean, with flights from Dublin and Belfast.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

logo

ASEAN Tourism Forum 2018: Vietnam goes for growth

Michael FloodJanuary 31, 2018
Read More
Amazing Thailand Open to the New Shades Blog Campaign

ASEAN Tourism Forum 2018 Held in Chiang Mai

Michael FloodJanuary 31, 2018
Read More
IMG_3864

Diethelm Travel to Offer Self-Drive Tuk Tuk Tours in Thailand

Michael FloodJanuary 31, 2018
Read More
REPRO FREE 24/01/2018, Orlando, Florida – Tourism Ireland’s golf promotional programme for 2018 kicks off this week in Orlando, Florida. Twelve (12) golf and tourism operators from around the island of Ireland, as well as two American golf tour operators, have joined Tourism Ireland at the PGA Golf Merchandise Show in Orlando, to highlight our world-class golf. PIC SHOWS: Golf and tourism operators from Ireland and the US with Alison Metcalfe (eighth right) and Billy Condon (right), both Tourism Ireland, at the PGA Golf Merchandise Show in Orlando. Pic – Russell Kirk (no repro fee) Further press info – Sinéad Grace, Tourism Ireland 087 685 9027

Ireland Golf ‘On Par’ With Best at PGA Show in Florida

Michael FloodJanuary 31, 2018
Read More
Visit Orlando Logo

Visit Orlando Appoints Lee Travel Consulting for UK and Ireland

Michael FloodJanuary 31, 2018
Read More
Croatia Airlines

Croatia Airlines to Launch New Dublin-Zagreb Service

Neil SteedmanJanuary 31, 2018
Read More
Eiffel Tower

France Plays Ireland This Weekend – Expedia Offers Tips for Paris

Michael FloodJanuary 31, 2018
Read More
9T2A2798a

Consort Travel Group Partners with Advantage Travel Partnership

Michael FloodJanuary 31, 2018
Read More
Holiday World Air Canada Featured

Trade Day Highlights at Holiday World Dublin

Neil SteedmanJanuary 30, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland