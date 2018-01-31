Marella Explorer to Set Sail in 2018

Marella Cruises’ largest ship, the Marella Explorer, will set sail in May 2018 and be based in Palma, Majorca, and will join the recently launched Marella Discovery and Marella Discovery 2 in offering all-inclusive as standard and with the option of a beach break as part of a cruise-and-stay programme.

Marella Explorer offers more choice, space and flexibility for customers, including two new cabin types and a wider choice of dining and premium entertainment, with flights from Dublin, Belfast, Shannon and Cork.

Standard inside cabins are 16 sq m, larger than any other standard cabin in the fleet, while the new cabin types include 14 family balcony cabins that measure 20 sq m, sleep up to five people, and have a balcony up to 9 sq m, and a balcony cabin with more external space.

The ship introduces a new feature bars: Indigo, which offers ocean views from its prime position at the top of the ship and is home to the casino and nightclub; Aperitif, an intimate speakeasy-style bar; Scoops, an ice-cream parlour with bicycle-themed seating; and The Lounge, a colour-changing bar with brightly coloured piano.

Marella Discovery 2

Making its debut in Corfu Town in summer 2018, Marella Discovery 2 will sail four itineraries in the eastern Mediterranean, with flights from Dublin and Belfast.