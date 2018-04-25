Mark Wright and Ben Bouldin to Host Trade Awards on RCI’s Independence of the Seas

The exclusive first sailing of the new-look Independence of the Seas, will see celebrity Mark Wright hosting this year’s Royal Caribbean Trade Awards, which recognise the hard work of agent partners across the UK & Ireland.

“I cannot wait to get onboard Independence of the Seas to see what the agents make of her multi-million pound makeover”, said Mark. “I’ve seen a few cosmetic makeovers in my time, but from what I’ve heard – the new features onboard Independence have to be seen to be believed!”

Following the awards ceremony, which will be co-hosted by managing director Ben Bouldin, Mark Wright will take to the decks for a DJ set in Studio B, the onboard club.

Five hundred agents have already won a place for themselves plus a guest onboard the two-night inaugural sailing from Southampton on 13th May, thanks to the #getmeonindy competition. The ‘queue’ has today reopened exclusively for those 500 winners to compete for one of 25 VIP experiences which will include meeting Mark Wright, an exclusive area from which to enjoy his DJ set and speciality dining for two.

To enter, qualifying agents simply need to register to re-enter through Club Royal and then register bookings made on Independence of the Seas between 11th April and 30th April on the Club Rewards website.

Ben Bouldin, UK & Ireland’s Managing Director said “Independence of the Seas will have extraordinary features onboard when she returns to the UK, so we wanted to ensure the awards are just as extraordinary. It’s important for us to celebrate the invaluable role agents play within our business and show them just how much we appreciate their hard work. We can’t wait to get Mark and our agents onboard!”

New features include SkyPad, an out-of-this-world virtual reality bungee trampoline experience, all-new eatery ‘Fish & Ships’, breathtakingly beautiful Panoramic Ocean View Staterooms, and the thrilling Perfect Storm waterslides.