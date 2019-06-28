News

Marlin Hotel in Dublin Begins Countdown to Opening

Marlin will launch its new website marlinhotel.ie on Monday 1 July as the countdown begins to the opening of its first state-of-the-art hotel in Dublin 2 in late July.

Dublin’s newest hotel, the Marlin Hotel Dublin is located at 11 Bow Lane East, adjacent to St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre, right in the heart of the city. The 300-bedroom hotel, which will employ 110 people, is located a short stroll to theatres, art galleries, museums, restaurants, bars and shopping districts. 

The newly launched website marlinhotel.ie is the first Irish hotel website to incorporate a rewards app offering discounts and offers with partners such as Apple, Starbucks, Amazon, Uber, and many more when customers book directly online with the hotel.

‘Don’t Just Stay – Live’ is the ethos that will be reflected across all elements of the Marlin experience as guests are invited to customise their stay to their specific requirements. The contemporary stylish design, high-tech specification and relaxed community attitude are designed to clearly differentiate Marlin Hotel Dublin from other hotels in the area.

The ground floor area will offer a self-service check in desk for a speedy arrival. Alternatively, guests can opt for a warm welcome from the front of house team. The easy flowing ground level will comprise a co-working area, an indoor garden as well as an outdoor terrace, a meeting space for 12, high-speed 1GB WiFi, print solutions, and a bespoke Coffee Dock. For those wanting to fit in a workout, there will a 24-hour gym available for residents’ use.  

Marlin Executive room

Offering a restful space, the 300 high-tech modern bedrooms range from compact luxury (each featuring a luxury 2m x 2m custom-sized bed) to interconnecting suites. Each room features a 43″ HD Smart TV with Google Chrome cast connectivity, high-speed broadband, LED mood lighting, Bluetooth speaker, air conditioning, media hub, and automated privacy and black-out blinds.

Marlin Hotel Dublin will serve a concise quality food offering together with a wide selection of drinks, including seasonal cocktails and a Low and No menu. One of Dublin’s most unique bars will host beverages from local distilleries and breweries while also supporting local artists by featuring Irish prints.

