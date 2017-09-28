Marqette Café Arrives at Dublin Airport Terminal 1

Marqette, which operates an award-winning restaurant in Departures at Dublin Airport T1, has now opened a new café in Arrivals at T1 that offers locally sourced produce and fresh artisan bread baked on site. The restaurant area, which has seating to accommodate almost 50 customers, also serves signature sandwiches and ready-to-go freshly made hot dishes.

Above are Peter Brennan, Marqette Executive Head Chef; Audrey O’Hagan, daa External Communications Officer; Michael Wright, Michael JF Wright Hospitality Group Chief Executive; and Michael Thornton, Marqette General Manager.

“Marqette Café is a wonderful addition to the food and beverage offering available in the recently upgraded Arrivals Hall in Terminal 1,” said Vincent Harrison, Dublin Airport Managing Director. “Marqette will open daily from 06.00 to midnight so all airport customers can enjoy a fantastic range of freshly prepared food options using the finest Irish ingredients. We are continuously reviewing our food and beverage offering to our customers and our goal is to create a greatly enhanced passenger experience for everyone using the airport.”

Michael Wright, Marqette Chief Executive, said: “The concept of Marqette café is to provide passengers and airport staff with the highest quality food and service in Dublin Airport. Marqette has enjoyed great success airside and now we have a great opportunity to enhance the great refurbishment works done by the DAA on Terminal 1. We pride ourselves on using the best talent and local ingredients to deliver the freshest food to travellers.”

Terminal 1, which was opened in 1972, has been recently transformed to make it brighter, more spacious and modern. The new Marqette Café is part of a plan to locate all restaurants in the Arrivals Hall in Terminal 1 in one area, making the floor layout more user friendly and intuitive for customers.

The new dining area is modelled on Marqette, the company’s flagship restaurant located beyond the security screening area in Terminal 1. Owned and operated by the Michael JF Wright Hospitality Group, Marqette, which employs 135, has won many awards since it opened in Dublin Airport two years ago and was recently named as the global Airport Food Hall of the Year at the Moodie Davitt Airport Food and Beverage (FAB) Awards.