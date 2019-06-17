News

Marriott International Officially Opens Aloft Dublin City

Marriott International Officially Opens Aloft Dublin City

Marriott International has officially opened its design-led Aloft Dublin City, the first Aloft hotel in Ireland. The 3-star hotel is located at 1 Mill Street in Dublin’s Liberties, 400 metres from St Patrick’s Cathedral.

“As a brand for music lovers and music makers, we are so excited to debut Aloft Hotels in Dublin, the city that shares our passion for live music,” said John Licence, Vice President Premium and Select Brands, Europe, Marriott International. “From the buskers on Grafton Street to shows in the National Concert Hall, the live music experience in Dublin is a special one and we can’t wait to add to the city’s buzzing night-time scene by inviting emerging artists to take the stage at our Live At Aloft series.”

Aloft Dublin City features Mobile Key, the keyless entry system that enables guests to use their smartphone or Apple watch as a room key.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for 'Irish Travel Trade News' for the past 42 years.

