Marriott Offers Cash Incentive to Vaccinated Staff

Marriott International is offering cash incentives to employees who get the vaccine. In a move that may set an industry standard, the company is offering the equivalent of four hours’ pay to employees who get the jab.

The company is strongly in favour of vaccinations and openly supports global vaccination efforts, but it draws the line at making vaccinations mandatory for its employees. Instead it has opted to offer cash bonuses as well as education programmes on the benefits of getting vaccinated and has urged its own team leaders to allow for flexibility in scheduling so employees can get vaccinated at a convenient time.

“The health and safety of our people is our top priority. Our goal for the vaccination care program is to remove potential obstacles to getting vaccinated so our associates can put their health first and have peace of mind,” said David Rodriguez, global chief human resources officer, Marriott International.

“Marriott International is confident that vaccination is a key measure, along with mask wearing, social distancing and stepped-up cleanliness protocols and hygiene practices in minimising the spread of Covid-19.

“As vaccines become more widely available, this will create a safer environment for all associates, and we believe that consumer confidence to travel again will increase significantly and help the rebound of the travel and tourism sector.

“We appreciate the support from our managed hotel owners, and encourage the industry and our franchisees to offer flexibility and incentives to their associates as a vital step in our industry’s recovery.”

Ireland’s collection of Marriott hotels includes Powerscourt, The Shelbourne, The Westin and Mount Juliet, as well as the Aloft Hotel (pictured) in Dublin.