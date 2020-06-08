News

Martin Hannigan joins ATTS

Martin Hannigan joins ATTS

ATTS Travel Representation Solutions Ltd is delighted to announce the  immediate  appointmentof Martin Hannigan as Business Development Manager.

Martin joins ATTS from American Holidays where he spent 25 years as Air Product Manager.  Martin has extensive  travel experience having previously held senior management  positions with airline, travel agent and tour operators in Ireland.

 

“We are excited to have Martin join the ATTS Team, he brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of the  Travel Industry which further enhances the already capable, energetic  ATTS Team in the Irish market” said Catherine Grennell-Whyte

 

“I am delighted to be working for such a strong , robust, reputable company like ATTS Travel Representation Solutions. I am really looking forward to working  with the Irish Travel Trade promoting our extensive  portfolio of clients and the amazing products they have to offer.” Said Martin

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Canary Islands Opens for Business from Wednesday 1 July

Neil SteedmanJune 8, 2020
Read More

New Tours for Europe and North Africa from Intrepid

Neil SteedmanJune 8, 2020
Read More

Germany and DB-German Rail is gearing up to welcome visitors

Michael FloodJune 7, 2020
Read More

Turkish Airlines to resume flights from Dublin

Michael FloodJune 6, 2020
Read More

Emirates resumes passenger flights from Dublin

Michael FloodJune 5, 2020
Read More

Switzerland launches ‘Clean and Safe’ campaign.

Michael FloodJune 3, 2020
Read More

TAT launches “Thailand Tourism Virtual Market”-TTVM

Michael FloodJune 3, 2020
Read More

WTM London Supports Global Exhibitions Day

Neil SteedmanJune 3, 2020
Read More

CAR Renews 92 Travel Agent Licences, Nine Still Pending

Neil SteedmanJune 2, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland