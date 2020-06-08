Martin Hannigan joins ATTS

ATTS Travel Representation Solutions Ltd is delighted to announce the immediate appointmentof Martin Hannigan as Business Development Manager.

Martin joins ATTS from American Holidays where he spent 25 years as Air Product Manager. Martin has extensive travel experience having previously held senior management positions with airline, travel agent and tour operators in Ireland.

“We are excited to have Martin join the ATTS Team, he brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of the Travel Industry which further enhances the already capable, energetic ATTS Team in the Irish market” said Catherine Grennell-Whyte

“I am delighted to be working for such a strong , robust, reputable company like ATTS Travel Representation Solutions. I am really looking forward to working with the Irish Travel Trade promoting our extensive portfolio of clients and the amazing products they have to offer.” Said Martin