Martin McKenna Teams Up with TheTravelExpert.ie

Sarah Slattery, founder of The Travel Expert, has announced that Martin McKenna is now working with the TheTravelExpert.ie. As the highly successful independent consumer travel website reaches for new heights, Martin is tasked with furthering the exponential growth that The Travel Expert has enjoyed over the past three years.

Sarah is delighted that Martin has agreed to help with the aggressive growth strategy she has planned for 2019 and beyond. His previous management role at Holidayguru, along with his in-depth knowledge of digital and affiliate marketing in the travel industry, will be a huge asset to The Travel Expert.

Having spent nearly three years in Germany, Martin McKenna has established himself as one of Ireland’s most exciting and forward thinking marketers in the travel industry through his management of Holidayguru, which had 3.6 million visits in 2017.

Martin said: “I am really passionate about independent travel blogs and high-quality content. When the chance to team up with Sarah arose, I was delighted to come onboard. The story behind the brand is fantastic and her passion for travel is clearly representative in her work. Judging by the numbers, it is obvious that the public have a huge appetite for the conten that the website is providing.”

Sarah said: “I am thrilled that Martin has decided to come onboard to help grow the business. I am looking forward to working with him and learning from him at the same time. I really believe that The Travel Expert has huge potential, as both its Irish and international audiences continue to grow, and I know that he will be an essential part of the business strategy that we have developed.”

Sarah launched The Travel Expert.ie literally from her kitchen table in January 2015. Armed with only a laptop, a mobile phone, an eagerness to learn and real determination to make it work, the website has gone from strength to strength in three short years.

With thousands signing up to The Travel Expert weekly newsletter since its inception, over 35,000 followers on social media platforms, more than 1,000,000 page views and nearly 500,000 site users to date, the future looks bright for The Travel Expert with Sarah’s leadership and Martin’s skillset.