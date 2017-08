Martina to Be New Manager Ireland for United Airlines

Martina Coogan has been appointed as the new Manager Ireland for United Airlines and will take up the post on Tuesday 26th September 2017.

Martina has been Senior Regional Account Manager at Travelport Digital since January 2016 and Senior Project Manager there from January 2015. She was previously Business Development and Corporate Account Manager for 10 years with Air France-KLM and Delta Air Lines.