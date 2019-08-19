Mary Denton Appointed CEO of Sunway Holidays

Sunway Holidays have announced Tanya Airey will take on the role of the company’s new Executive Chairman and Mary Denton appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer. The move is effective from 1st November 2019.

During her long tenure at Sunway, Tanya served in various executive positions across product development, sales and marketing and ultimately led Sunway as Managing Director. She will concentrate on Sunway’s future strategic development and growth in the sector. Sunway are ensuring continuity for the sustained success of their business with this appointment.She is currently the General Manager for European Holidays .

Mary Denton has unrivalled industry knowledge and a strong track record of commercial and operational execution in the travel business. Her career in Sunway began in 2008, rising through the ranks to leading Sunways European business as General Manager. Earlier in her career, Mary established Omni Tours as Managing Director where her energy, enthusiasm, knowledge and commercial skills in the sector was there for all to see.

This new appointment will benefit Sunway hugely in driving the business to the next level.

Tanya commented “I am delighted to be handing over to an executive as well experienced and respected in the travel industry as Mary Denton. I know she will continue the growth of the brand and continue to offer our travel partners great products and great service. Our focus will remain on serving our customers and to deliver long-term growth. I am confident that Mary is the right person to lead the company in capitalizing on the opportunities in the evolving and growing travel business “she adds, “Mary’s strong senior executive experience, hard work, proven leadership capabilities as well as her broad knowledge of the travel business sets her apart.”