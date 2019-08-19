News

Mary Denton Appointed CEO of Sunway Holidays

Mary Denton Appointed CEO of Sunway Holidays

Sunway Holidays  have  announced Tanya Airey will take on the role of the company’s new Executive Chairman and Mary Denton appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer. The move is effective from 1st November 2019.

During her long tenure at Sunway, Tanya served in various executive positions across product development, sales and marketing and ultimately led Sunway as Managing Director. She will concentrate on Sunway’s future strategic development and growth in the sector. Sunway are ensuring continuity for the sustained success of their business with this appointment.She is currently the General Manager for European Holidays .

Tanya Airey

Mary Denton has unrivalled industry knowledge and a strong track record of commercial and operational execution in the travel business. Her career in Sunway began in 2008, rising through the ranks to leading Sunways European business as General Manager. Earlier in her career, Mary established Omni Tours as Managing Director where her energy, enthusiasm, knowledge and commercial skills in the sector was there for all to see.

This new appointment will benefit Sunway hugely in driving the business to the next level.

Tanya commented “I am delighted to be handing over to an executive as well experienced and respected in the travel industry as Mary Denton. I know she will continue the growth of the brand and continue to offer our travel partners great products and great service. Our focus will remain on serving our customers and to deliver long-term growth. I am confident that Mary is the right person to lead the company in capitalizing on the opportunities in the evolving and growing travel business “she adds, “Mary’s strong senior executive experience, hard work, proven leadership capabilities as well as her broad knowledge of the travel business sets her apart.”

 

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Fly TAP to Brazil via Lisbon from €767

Michael FloodAugust 20, 2019
Read More

Air Canada Announces First Two New Routes to Be Operated with A220-300

Neil SteedmanAugust 20, 2019
Read More

ITTN+EMIRATES Photo Competition – Enter Now

Michael FloodAugust 20, 2019
Read More

Emirates Holidays Seeks Sales Executive for Ireland

Michael FloodAugust 20, 2019
Read More

Silversea Enhances All-Inclusive Polar Package

Neil SteedmanAugust 20, 2019
Read More

Avianca Brasil to Leave Star Alliance

Neil SteedmanAugust 20, 2019
Read More

KLM Gets Ready to Celebrate 100th Anniversary

Michael FloodAugust 19, 2019
Read More

CLIA Launches ‘Cruise Month’ for September

Michael FloodAugust 19, 2019
Read More

Turkish Airlines Celebrates 85th Anniversary with New Cabin Crew Uniforms

Neil SteedmanAugust 19, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland