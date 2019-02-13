Marymount Announced as Cork Airport’s 2019 Charity of the Year

Marymount University Hospital and Hospice has been named as Cork Airport’s 2019 Charity of the Year. In excess of €65,000 has been raised to date by the airport’s award-winning programme. The Charity of the Year fundraisers have included the high-profile 5km Runway Run at Cork Airport. Other fundraisers include fashion shows, row-a-thons, and charity collection points in the airport’s terminal and The Loop throughout the year.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport, said: “We are delighted to welcome Marymount as our charity partner for 2019. This is a very important charity, one which many across Munster would know about, and experienced first-hand the excellent support and care this facility provides its patients and their families.

“Every year the Cork Airport Charity Committee puts in huge effort to organise different fundraising initiatives that help raise money and awareness for the chosen charity. We look forward to supporting Marymount throughout 2019, as they support so many.”

Marymount University Hospital and Hospice is a specialist palliative care centre that provides care for those with life limiting illnesses, irrespective of age or diagnosis, based on a specialist medical assessment. The facility also offers support to families facing loss or who are bereaved.

Dr Sarah McCloskey, Chief Executive, Marymount University Hospital and Hospice, said: “Our mission is to provide excellent care, showing compassion and respect to each of our patients. As we are increasingly funded on a donation basis, the support from Cork Airport will assist us hugely in maintaining our high standards of care to those with the most complex of needs.”

Organised by the Cork Airport Charity Committee, the Charity of the Year is run on a voluntary basis by airport staff. The initiative has supported notable charities such as Shine Centre for Autism, Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, and Cork City Hospitals Children’s Fund. In 2018, Cork Airport won the Social Good – Corporate award for its Charity of the Year programme at the Ireland Chapter of Project Management Institute’s National Project Awards.