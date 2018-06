Mas Miró: Inspirational Home of a Catalan Genius

Joan Miró is one of the world’s most famous 20th-century artists. In his youth he came to his family’s farmhouse in Mont-roig to recover from an illness and it was here that he decided to devote his life to painting.

Mas Miró is made up of buildings dating from the 18th to the 20th centuries. Today you can visit the farm and see the landscapes that inspired this universal Catalan genius.