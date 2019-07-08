News

Massachusetts Prepares to Celebrate Plymouth 400 in 2020

The USA is poised for a commemoration of national and international significance: the Plymouth 400, with 2020 marking 400 hundred years since the Mayflower voyage and the founding of Plymouth Colony in Massachusetts. The Plymouth 400 will highlight the cultural contributions and American traditions that began with the interaction of the Wampanoag and English peoples, a story that significantly shaped the building of America.

Plymouth 400, Inc is planning signature events and programmes honouring this historic milestone – America’s story of exploration, innovation, self-governance, religious expression, and thanksgiving; the legacies sparked by these historic events and that continue today as cornerstones of the nation.

Signature events and programmes taking place throughout 2020 will include historical and cultural exhibitions, live televised and web events, multi-day festivals, original arts and entertainment collaborations, and educational programming and resources.

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

