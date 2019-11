Meadhbh Byrne is Wildcard Winner in ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

Meadhbh Byrne, Trailfinders, is the winner of the ‘wildcard’ section in the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year. Her photo, ‘Reflections’, was taken at Clobber, Ireland, with an iPhone.

The overall winner of this year’s competition – who will receive tickets for two to anywhere on the Emirates worldwide network – will be announced at the ITTN Awards in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, on Friday 22 November.