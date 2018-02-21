News

What It Means to Be a Travel Counsellor

Travel Counsellors is a different kind of travel company. One where the customer is right at the heart of their own travel experience, with every single element of their trip built from scratch around the things they love and value most.

This uniquely personal approach to travel has won us countless industry awards around the globe. Our ethos is simple; our 350-strong global head office team, including those at our Irish base in Mahon, Cork provides world-class support, leaving our Travel Counsellors to focus on what they love to do – selling travel with passion and enthusiasm.

We attract new people for many reasons, and they stay because they love our unique way of doing things and our friendly, family-oriented ethos. This year we will be celebrating 13 years in Ireland with 72 fantastic Travel Counsellors located throughout the Republic of Ireland.

At our Travel Counsellors Annual Conference in Fota Island Hotel last year, we asked some of our TCs what it means to them to be part of our company and we were thrilled to hear what they had to say about us and what it means to them to be in control of their own businesses. Above are Travel Counsellors Ian Walsh, Roger Barrett and Robert Kiernan at the 2017 Conference.

Watch the video ‘What does it mean to be a Travel Counsellor?’ here: 

