Meet Business Development Coach at Travel Counsellors: Ciara MacConnell

Ciara MacConnell has been in the travel business for almost 25 years. She is originally from Galway, but she made the move to Cork 12 years ago when she joined the Travel Counsellors Head Office team and she has been an invaluable asset to the company ever since. As a Business Development Coach and Mentor, she works very closely on a day-to-day basis with Travel Counsellors, supporting them on every step of their journey.

Ciara tells us about her role at Travel Counsellors:

“I assist our Travel Counsellors in many ways, including helping our new agents navigate through our booking system, Phenix, to getting those first few bookings over the line, to being there when a TC needs a hand with flight cancellations or a complicated itinerary. I am constantly learning within this role and no two days are ever the same.

“I have completed a Diploma in Business Coaching and that was a huge sense of achievement for me. I coach TCs and help them grow their businesses in a number of ways, including sales, setting goals, and discussing networking and sales opportunities with them. I am also a qualified trainer and it’s my job to support them in learning how to grow and run their own businesses to be as successful as they want to be.

“I really love my job. It is such a busy work environment and each day brings new challenges and excitement – for myself and my colleagues. We work hard but it feels so rewarding seeing the outcomes when our Travel Counsellors businesses are flying.

“Confidence, pride and belief are three feelings I get when I think about Travel Counsellors and the role I have within the Head Office team, both from a personal and career point of view. I love working for this growing company. I am so proud to work closely alongside a team who are an inspiration to me. There is no more comprehensive support for a franchise owner than with Travel Counsellors. Simply put, we are not successful until our Travel Counsellors are.”

Video: https://youtu.be/VZPJXG_dVhY