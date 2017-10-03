Meet Swoop: WestJet’s Ultra-Low-Cost Carrier

WestJet has announced the name and logo for its ultra-low-cost carrier in Canada. Named Swoop, the ULCC will begin selling flights in early 2018.

“The name Swoop denotes exactly what we plan to do,” said Bob Cummings, WestJet Executive Vice-President, Strategy and the executive member responsible for the launch of Swoop. “It’s a powerful verb that demonstrates we plan to swoop into the Canadian market with a new business model that will provide lower fares and greater opportunity for more Canadians to travel.”

Swoop will provide passengers with a no-frills, lower-fare travel option backed by an airline with a proven track record of bringing lower fares to Canadians and an investment-grade credit rating. In addition, Swoop has chosen Calgary as the location of its headquarters. An exact location will be announced at a later date.

“As we looked around for the home for Swoop’s operations, Calgary quickly rose to the top of the list,” said Bob. “The city offers Swoop the opportunity to save costs through shared services with WestJet’s corporate head office, the availability of existing infrastructure, and talented, experienced WestJetters to draw from. We are confident that these qualities will support our ultra-low-cost operations and our guests well into the future.”

“Alberta is the best place to invest and do business – that’s why Swoop is making our province home,” said Deron Bilous, Alberta Minister of Economic Development. “We created Invest Alberta to make it easier for companies like Swoop to set up and expand here. Together we are creating new jobs and diversifying our economy.”

You can sign up at FlySwoop.com to learn more about Canada’s newest airline.

APEX Award 5-Star Winner

WestJet has also been named a 5-Star winner by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) at the APEX Awards at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center in Long Beach, California. WestJet was named a 5-Star winner in the low-cost category and was the only Canadian airline recognised at the 5-Star level.

“We are pleased to have been recognised by APEX as providing a guest experience worthy of a 5-star rating,” said Rossen Dimitrov, WestJet Chief Guest Experience Officer. “Our brand of caring and friendly service resonates with our guests and we are most appreciative that our efforts are appreciated by the travelling public. As WestJet continues our expansion to new destinations, it’s exciting that our focus on guest experience is being rewarded.”

The APEX Awards are determined using the TripIt app from Concur, with more than 13 million travellers rating airlines on a five-star scale, from November 2016 through July 2017. The ratings determined the winners of the Passenger Choice Awards, with 4-star and 5-star-rated airlines further honoured in the categories of Global, Major Regional and Low-Cost Airlines.