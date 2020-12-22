News

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from ITTN

ITTN: Ireland’s Travel Trade Network wishes all our readers a merry and peaceful Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year.

What a year 2020 has been! Without a doubt it has been the most difficult year in the 36 years that ITTN has been published by Belgrave Group Ltd – for ITTN and for the Irish travel industry as a whole. Despite the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, ITTN has continued to bring you the latest travel news on a weekly basis, along with our eNewsletters and social media reporting.

We thank you all for your support and we are confident that 2021 will bring a ‘new beginning’ for ITTN and for the travel industry, in Ireland and worldwide.

Best wishes

Michael Flood, Editor

