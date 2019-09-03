Met Office Forecasts Heavy Lobbying Countrywide

The Meteorological Office in Dublin is forecasting heavy lobbying in travel agencies throughout the north, east, south and west of Ireland over the coming weeks. Voting for the 2019 Irish Travel Trade Awards commences online next Friday 6 September. High temperatures are expected in particular around four new award categories.

This year there will be just 22 Award categories, including four new ones: Best Airline Ex-Ireland, Best Premium Economy Airline, Best City Break Destination in Europe, and Best Escorted Tour Operator.

The final two categories will be open to all supplier companies to win: Best Familiarisation Trip and Best Agency Support / Training Programme.