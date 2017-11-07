Mexico Sponsors Visitor Registration at WTM London 2017

Mexico is the headline sponsor for visitor registration at WTM London 2017. The agreement is part of the destination’s plan to further promote itself to the global travel and tourism industry, building on a successful year.

“We have been working very hard to promote Mexico as a leading tourist destination,” said Vicente Salas, Director for UK, Ireland, Scandinavia, South Africa and Russia, Mexico Tourism Board. “The UK is one of our major markets and WTM London provides us with the perfect platform to showcase everything our wonderful country has to offer. Our stand, in a prominent position in the exhibition hall, will host a number of key major exhibiting partners and we look forward to meeting buyers and members of the travel trade.”

Mexico’s tourist regions and hotels continue to make significant investment, with a new airport terminal scheduled to open in Acapulco in 2018 and new properties – including Solaz by Sheraton, Four Seasons and the first Nobu hotel in Mexico – opening in the fast-growing Los Cabos region.

On the popular Yucatan Peninsula, Palladium Hotel Group is to open a luxury development in autumn 2018 – the Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa – which will feature a system of canals so guests can travel through the resort by boat.

Meanwhile, Mexico is expected to register a record number of tourist arrivals by cruise ship this year of over seven million visitors.

What’s more, a report compiled exclusively for WTM London shows Cancun will have a bumper year. The Top 100 City Destination Ranking WTM London Edition, by Euromonitor International, will show Cancun is forecast to achieve four times the increase in tourism numbers this year than any of the seven most-visited US cities, when the report is made public on day two of WTM, Tuesday 7th November.

Simon Press, Senior Director, WTM London, said: “Mexico has had a super year in terms of tourism and we are thrilled to announce the destination as our headline sponsor.

“Anyone who has been to Mexico will know how much the country has to offer – it’s teaming with history, culture, wildlife and authentic experiences. The sheer number of new developments in terms of infrastructure and new tourist offerings means Mexico is moving with the times and will continue to be right up there as a top tourist destination for years to come.”