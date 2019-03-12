New Mia Saigon Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City Wants Irish Visitors

Vietnam continues to grow tourist arrivals with a growth of 22% last year and is now one of the top destinations for Irish travellers flying with Emirates from Dublin. The Sailing Club Leisure Group, which operates a range of luxury hotels and resorts in Vietnam and trades as the Mia Resort Mui Ne and the Mia Resort Na Trang, will soon open the Mia Saigon Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City.

Ho Chi Minh is a great culinary city with cuisines from all over the world and with a wide range of visitor attractions such as the Ho Chi Minh Museum, War Remnants Museum, Independence Palace, Ben Thanh Market, and Chlon Market.

The new Mia Saigon boutique riverside resort will have just 53 spacious rooms and suites. Located in the upmarket suburb of Ho Chi Minh City of District 2, the property will offer the best of both worlds, tucked away on the tranquil banks of the scenic Saigon river yet just minutes away from the vibrant city centre.

The hotel will have two restaurants, a rooftop Cigar and Whiskey Salon Bar, a luxury spa and complimentary wi-fi.

The General Manager of this new luxury venue, Louis Walters, is interested in having Irish visitors stay in his hotel and would be delighted to work with the Irish trade.

The hotel is represented in the UK and Ireland by Jas Anand, Anand Collection, who is on jas@anandcollection.co.uk