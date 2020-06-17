Michael Doorley elected President of the I.T.A.A.

Michael Doorley, Managing Director of Shandon Travel, was elected President of the Irish Travel Agents Association at the Association’s AGM, which took place virtually via Video Conference Call.

Michael Doorley’s company is a long-standing member of the ITAA having attended the very first meeting of the Association. Doorley established Shandon Travel 46 years ago and also owns the Sayit J1 Visa brand and the Vacansoleil mobile home parks brand for Ireland and the UK market. Shandon Travel was awarded Travel Agent of the Year by the Irish Travel Agents Association in 2017.

Michael has served two previous terms as ITAA President, in 1982 to 1983 when the ITAA negotiated with the Department of Transport to introduce legislation to give consumer protection, which is still the cornerstone of travel agents licensing, and again in 2002 to 2003.

Speaking at the AGM, Michael Doorley, incoming President said “I am honoured to be elected as the President of the ITAA. Every industry needs a strong representative body and I believe that the ITAA has been very successful in filling that role for the past 50 years, and will continue to do so.”

He continued, “The ITAA is a well-respected and highly-regarded association that is regarded in all circles as the voice of the Irish travel agency industry. There are challenges facing us over the next two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These challenges however present us with positive opportunities to re-examine ourselves and improve on our significance to our members and our consumers.

Other appointments to the ITAA board were;

– Des Abbott, of Des Abbott Travel, Dublin 7, was re-elected as Treasurer

– Emma McHugh – Atlantic Travel, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

– Martin Skelly, Navan Travel, Navan, Co. Meath

– Clare Dunne, The Travel Broker, Clontarf, Dublin 3

– Valerie Metcalfe, FCM, Dublin 2

– Paul Hackett, ClickandGo.com

– Suzanne O’Leary – O’Learys Travel, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford

– Angela Walsh, FROSCHE CTM, Little Island, Co. Cork

– Alan Lynch – Cruisescapes and Travel Escape – Tour Operator representative