Michelin Announces This Year’s Bib Gourmand Awards

Michelin has announced this year’s Bib Gourmand awards. Named after Bibendum – the Michelin Man – the Bib Gourmand awards highlight restaurants that offer good quality, good value cooking.

Rebecca Burr, Director, Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland, said: “Prices and value for money are important, but the Bib Gourmand is about much more; it’s about the ethos and philosophy of a restaurant. The Michelin inspectors love finding new Bib Gourmands and they are always hugely popular with our readers.”
There are 27 new Bib Gourmands in the 2019 Michelin Guide, bringing the total to 143.

Ireland has four new Bib Gourmands, bringing its total number up to 24: Clanbrassil House in Dublin, Tartare in Galway, Dillon’s in Timoleague, and Browne’s in Tuam; while former Michelin-starred chef Danni Barry gains a Bib Gourmand for Northern Ireland at Clenaghan’s.

