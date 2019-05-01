Michelin Guide will Showcase Thailand’s Culinary Scene

The MICHELIN Guide Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket & Phang Nga, 2020 will showcase Thailand’s three most vibrant regional culinary scenes.

The Chiang Mai of today is an enchanting blend of the old and the modern, including when it comes to the city’s fantastic culinary scene. The diversity of food and eateries is impressive, ranging from high-end restaurants catering to the fine-dining crowd to small local joints serving Lanna-style dishes full of flavours and aromas.

Chiang Mai is also home to many Royal Project sites which, while helping to preserve the region’s agricultural heritage and traditions and providing better, more sustainable livelihoods for the local people, are a source of the freshest produce and ingredients for the city’s culinary foodscape.

For the millions of tourists who visit Chiang Mai each year, an impressive range of accommodation is on offer to suit all tastes and budgets. From quaint hostels and budget guesthouses nestled in side streets, to mid-range properties and five-star addresses located downtown, to amazing boutique hideaways in lush green surroundings.