News

Michelin Guide will Showcase Thailand’s Culinary Scene

Michelin Guide will Showcase Thailand’s Culinary Scene

The MICHELIN Guide Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket & Phang Nga, 2020 will showcase Thailand’s three most vibrant regional culinary scenes.

The Chiang Mai of today is an enchanting blend of the old and the modern, including when it comes to the city’s fantastic culinary scene. The diversity of food and eateries is impressive, ranging from high-end restaurants catering to the fine-dining crowd to small local joints serving Lanna-style dishes full of flavours and aromas.

Chiang Mai is also home to many Royal Project sites which, while helping to preserve the region’s agricultural heritage and traditions and providing better, more sustainable livelihoods for the local people, are a source of the freshest produce and ingredients for the city’s culinary foodscape.

For the millions of tourists who visit Chiang Mai each year, an impressive range of accommodation is on offer to suit all tastes and budgets. From quaint hostels and budget guesthouses nestled in side streets, to mid-range properties and five-star addresses located downtown, to amazing boutique hideaways in lush green surroundings.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Center Parcs is Open for Families this Summer

Michael FloodMay 1, 2019
Read More

NASA and the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11

Michael FloodMay 1, 2019
Read More

New Hertz App Offers Faster, More Personalised Booking

Neil SteedmanMay 1, 2019
Read More

Air Transat Parent Company Considers Expressions of Interest

Neil SteedmanMay 1, 2019
Read More

WestJet Inaugurates Halifax-Dublin Non-Stop Service

Neil SteedmanMay 1, 2019
Read More

Aer Lingus Launches Travel Money Online

Neil SteedmanMay 1, 2019
Read More

Great Lakes USA is Unique and Diverse

Ian BloomfieldApril 30, 2019
Read More

Emirates Unveils Pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai

Neil SteedmanApril 30, 2019
Read More

daa Delivers Record Profits As Passenger Numbers Increase

Michael FloodApril 30, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland