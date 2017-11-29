News

Michelle Wins Finnair Competition for Short-Break in Helsinki

Michelle Cullen, Icon Travel, is the winner of a two-night break for two in Helsinki, courtesy of Finnair, Sokos Hotels and Irish Travel Trade News.

Martin Whelan, ATTS – GSA for Finnair, presents Michelle Cullen, Icon Travel, with her prize

Helsinki, the capital and largest city in Finland, is a vibrant seaside city of beautiful islands and great green parks. The city’s rhythm is laid back yet at the same time refreshingly active in terms of the number and quality of restaurants and nightclubs.

Departures at Helsinki Airport

As Finnair’s main hub, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport provides the shortest and fastest routes between Europe and Asia. All the gates and services are located under one roof, in one terminal building, so that connecting passengers spend less time waiting for flights and more time at their destination. At best, changing aircraft takes just 35 minutes.

