Mid-term Family Packages from Tropical Sky and American Sky

Tropical Sky and American Sky are tentatively advertising October mid-term packages, with a €99 per adult deposit (no deposit payable for under 18’s) if booked before 30th April. Sample packages include:
- 7 nights in Orlando – SC at The Grove Resort & Waterpark from €3,149 per family; the price includes waterpark, resort fees, parking and flights with American Airlines.
- 6 nights in Dubai – all-inclusive at the 5* Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate from €5,260 per family; includes direct flights with Emirates.
Both departing Dublin, 25th October.
Or, departing 23rd October:
- 7 nights’ all-inclusive at the 4* Sands Barbados from €6,629 per family, staying in a 2-bed suite; includes Aer Lingus flights.
All packages are based on a family of 4 sharing (2 adults and 2 kids under 12)
