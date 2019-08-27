Millions of Germans are Tuning into Ireland

Tourism Ireland’s ‘Fill Your Heart with Ireland’ TV campaign has gone live in Germany (in German, it’s ‘Irland. Lässt dein Herz höher schlagen’). It is running for three weeks on a range of channels including ARD, SAT.1, RTL, Super RTL, VOX and Disney – reaching around 9.4 million viewers.

This is phase two of the TV campaign in Germany – which aims to encourage more German holidaymakers to visit Ireland over the coming autumn and winter months. Phase one ran during January and February.

A digital video campaign is complementing the TV campaign right now; it’s running on popular websites and social channels until the end of October, using dynamic content (i.e. the content that users see is based on their passion points or preferences, as well as their location) – reaching around 1.8 million Germans.

To view the ad, click here.

Germany is the third-largest source of visitors to the island of Ireland and one of the largest outbound travel markets in the world.

Peter Nash, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for Central Europe, said: “In 2018, we welcomed around 818,000 German arrivals to Ireland. Tourism Ireland has an extensive programme of promotions under way again in 2019, to continue to grow German visitor numbers and, in particular, to encourage more German holidaymakers to explore our regions and less-visited attractions, during the shoulder and off-season months.”