Minister Dodds welcomes Aer Lingus base at George Best Belfast City Airport

Economy Minister Diane Dodds has welcomed today’s announcement that Aer Lingus is to establish a base at George Best Belfast City Airport.

The Minister said: “Enhancing Northern Ireland’s air connectivity is absolutely vital to our economic wellbeing, in respect of both direct investment and inbound tourism. So today’s announcement by Aer Lingus and George Best Belfast City Airport is very welcome news.

“The routes announced today between the airport and various GB locations have been vacant since earlier this year so it is particularly heartening to see them restored.”

Services to Edinburgh, Manchester, Birmingham, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford and Exeter will begin on a phased basis in line with passenger demand.

From 27 August, flights from Belfast City to Edinburgh will begin, while services to Exeter will commence on 28 August. Flights to Manchester and Birmingham will operate from 14 September and to East Midlands and Leeds Bradford from 1 October.

Stobart Air, operator of Aer Lingus Regional routes, will base five ATR72-600 aircraft at Belfast City Airport and plan to operate over 200 flights weekly to and from Belfast. Stobart Air operates 30 Aer Lingus Regional routes from bases in Dublin, Cork and Belfast.

The Minister added: “I welcome this commercial decision by Aer Lingus, which will bring new job opportunities and I am particularly pleased at the scale of the planned operation, with both ground and air staff to be deployed.

“I wish everyone at Aer Lingus and George Best Belfast City Airport the very best as they proceed with this exciting proje