News

Minister’s Statement on Support for Travel Sector

Minister’s Statement on Support for Travel Sector

The Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross, has instructed his Department to finalise proposals that will help to alleviate the financial pressures that are now impacting on the travel sector in Ireland, affecting Irish licenced travel agents and tour operators. In these exceptional times, the Minister is focused on getting help to the travel and tourism sector to protect jobs and good businesses.

“The Minister fully appreciates the particular financial difficulties being experienced by travel agents and tour operators from the unprecedented level of cancellations and the challenge for those companies in securing cash refunds from suppliers to pass on to their customers. The Minister and his colleague, the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD, have already written to the EU Commission on this matter, and they are confident that the matter is being actively worked on at that level. Some Member States have already taken their own steps, but a much better solution lies in a co-ordinated approach across all Member States.

“Options under consideration include, as a temporary measure, the use of vouchers or some form of credit note for customer refunds in a way that does not materially erode consumer rights. The challenge is in finding a fair and commensurate response to what is a unique set of circumstances.

“This is an urgent matter that requires a speedy response, and the Minister will work closely with his Cabinet colleagues to find workable solutions as quickly as possible.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

IATA Postpones 2020 AGM

Michael FloodApril 6, 2020
Read More

Eileen O’Mara Walsh, R.I.P.

Michael FloodApril 6, 2020
Read More

Travel Counsellors Launches Welfare Fund for Business Owners

Neil SteedmanApril 4, 2020
Read More

Emirates Announces First Passenger Flights ex-Dubai Post Suspension

Neil SteedmanApril 4, 2020
Read More

Let Us Know How ITTN Can Help

Neil SteedmanApril 3, 2020
Read More

More Than 6m Jobs at Risk in EU and 1m in UK – WTTC

Neil SteedmanApril 3, 2020
Read More

PATA Launches New Information Gathering Service to Overcome Covid-19

Neil SteedmanApril 3, 2020
Read More
European Commission Logo

European Commission Update on Package Travel Directive

Michael FloodApril 2, 2020
Read More

AmaWaterways Trade Update

Michael FloodApril 2, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland