News

MML Invests €12m in Controlling Stake in Travel Department

MML Invests €12m in Controlling Stake in Travel Department

MML Capital Partners Ireland, an Enterprise Ireland-backed fund, has invested up to €12 million for a controlling stake in Travel Department. The existing management team, including Sara Zimmerman, Managing Director, is to stay with the business and company founder Bob Haugh will continue as an investor.

 

The investment, which is expected to complete before the end of March, is the 10th made by the €125 million fund, whose other backers include AIB and a number of international investors.

 

MML provides capital to businesses for expansions, acquisitions, shareholder reorganisations, recapitalisations and management buyouts within the range of €2 million to €12 million. Other recent investments made under the fund include deals involving Fastway Couriers, Prim-Ed Publishing and Identigen, a food-tracking business in which financier Paul Coulson previously had a stake.

 

“We are backing a market leading business led by an experienced team with a very strong understanding of the market and their customers, and with significant ambitions for the future,” said Neil McGowan, Investment Director, MML.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Qatar Visa Waivers

Discover Qatar and Qatar Tourism Authority Enhance City and Desert Tours

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2018
Read More
Istanbul Ataturk Airport

Istanbul Transit Passengers Up 21% for 1Q2018

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2018
Read More
Qatar Airways eNews Story 5

Qatar Airways Now Flies to Penang

Michael FloodFebruary 8, 2018
Read More
George Best Belfast city Airport

Belfast City Airport Announces £15m Infrastructure Investment

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2018
Read More
Barrhead Travel, Belfast

US Travel Leaders Group to Acquire Glasgow-based Barrhead Travel Group

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2018
Read More
SuperBreak Seville from Derry

Earn One4all Vouchers with SuperBreak

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2018
Read More
WTM London 2017

WTM London Renews Corporate Partnership Deal with UKinbound

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2018
Read More
Silversea Ballet Voyages Featured

Ballet and Opera Set Sail with Silversea in 2018 and 2019

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2018
Read More
ITB Messe Berlin

Growth and Change: The Shifting Luxury Travel Market – ITB Berlin

Michael FloodFebruary 8, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland