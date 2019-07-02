Modernised Voyager of the Seas to Debut in South Pacific

From October, Royal Caribbean International’s first Royal Amplified ship in the South Pacific, Voyager of the Seas, will set sail after a US$97 million modernisation. First-to-market features include The Perfect Storm duo of racer waterslides, a reinvigorated Vitality spa and fitness centre, and redesigned children and teens spaces.

The newly transformed ship will offer three- to five-night Southeast Asia itineraries from Singapore starting 21 October, followed by nine- to 12-night South Pacific cruises from Sydney, Australia, beginning 30 November.

The Perfect Storm waterslides duo, Typhoon and Cyclone, will have three storeys of heart-pumping twists and turns, and will join returning favourites the FlowRider surf simulator, rock-climbing wall, and mini-golf.

Making its debut on Voyager of the Seas is Battle for Planet Z laser tag, the glow-in-the-dark adventure in Studio B that takes place in a universe of the distant future as two groups, aliens and robots, go head-to-head to claim the last planet of a far-flung galaxy.

A fresh take on the award-winning Adventure Ocean, for children of three to 12 years old, brings a free-play approach to a new, open layout. A first on Voyager, a nursery for babies and tots, will open its doors, while three- to five-year-olds can dive into the excitement in an area created just for them. Teens will have an exclusive, updated hangout onboard, along with a laidback outdoor deck.

Enhanced and relocated to the aft of the ship, the Vitality spa and gym will offer its extensive, signature menu of services, including massages, acupuncture, manicures, fitness classes and personal training. Guests who opt to cool down poolside can look forward to a refreshed all-day, adults-only solarium.

Other highlights include 72 new inside and balcony staterooms, a Suite Lounge and outdoor area – exclusively for guests in Grand Suites and above; and the Diamond Lounge for members of Royal Caribbean’s Crown & Anchor Society loyalty programme. The reimagined ship will also feature the new Royal Caribbean International mobile app. Travellers can soon check in for their cruise vacation from their phone, and once onboard, the app will deliver an array of capabilities, from exploring and planning activities for each day of the itinerary, and viewing onboard expenses, to booking and managing dining, shore excursion and show reservations.

Voyager will be the fourth ship reimagined as part of the Royal Amplified fleet modernisation effort built on research and guest feedback. The cruise line’s investment of more than US$1 billion spans 10 ships in four years.