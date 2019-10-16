Moke to Launch New Electric Cargo Moke at WTM London

Moke International is launching its new hotel-and-resort-friendly electric vehicle at this year’s WTM London – the event where ideas arrive.

The iconic jeep-like vehicle has been around since the 1960s. The Mini Moke appeared regularly as the village taxi in cult sci-fi series The Prisoner, featured in a number of James Bond movies, and famous early owners include George Harrison from The Beatles and actress turned animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot.

Robin Kennedy, Commercial Director, Moke International, explained that the current vehicles are based on the classic design but are upgraded with modern materials and manufacturing techniques, opening up new possibilities: “We are now re-engineering it as a utility vehicle for luxury hotels.”

The vehicles are engineered in the UK and assembled in France. Around 1,000 will be produced over the next year.

The new Cargo Mokes can be used at hotels, resorts and golf courses to transport guests and equipment around the grounds. They are already a familiar sight on numerous Caribbean and Indian Ocean islands and are increasingly visible around Asia and Central America.

Mokes will soon be available in Europe, with the electric version likely to receive the regulatory approvals needed to launch a new car in the EU. The company is also launching a new electric ‘cargo’ version of the Moke, which will be seen for the first time at WTM London.

Its presence at WTM London will, Robin Kennedy said, give it access to potential customers in the hotel and resorts sector. “Large hotels and resorts need to be able to shuttle guests around their grounds and beyond. For our hotel customers, Mokes can be customised to give a branded experience.”

The vehicles can also be configured so they can operate either as a four-seater to carry guests or pick-up truck style for luggage and equipment.

“Hotels can also use Mokes to improve operations by getting staff and equipment around more quickly and efficiently, and with the new electric vehicle in an environmentally-friendly way as well.”

But with such a strong legacy, Mokes are more than just an efficient utility vehicle: “They are a way for hotels to differentiate, to offer something a bit more engaging and special.”

Robin Kennedy is also hoping to talk to car hire companies. “In various countries, Mokes are licensed to go on public roads and we have always worked closely with car rental firms in holiday destinations.

Hotels have the option of accessing Mokes through car hire companies or local distributors. “This option means that servicing and maintenance can be taken care of, which is an option for smaller and boutique resorts.”

Vacation rental properties, destination management companies, and tours and activities providers exhibiting or visiting WTM London are also invited to Moke International’s stand in the International Hub area to talk about Moke’s inspiring new thinking around possible use cases.

“We are excited to be exhibiting at WTM London because the new electric Moke and new cargo version will be of interest to a global audience and that’s what WTM can deliver.”

Simon Press, Exhibition Director, WTM London, added: “Mokes allow hotels and resorts to move staff guests and equipment around efficiently and safely, so the demand is there. It is an instantly recognisable vehicle and we expect it will also inject a bit of retro cool into the event.”