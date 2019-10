More Commission and Double Value Vouchers from Classic Collection Holidays

Luxury tailormade specialist Classic Collection Holidays has announced its October incentives for the trade. Throughout October, you will get an increase of 1% on top of your standard commission across all Classic Collection Holidays bookings on invoice.

Plus, you can claim twice the usual amount of vouchers, giving you the opportunity to earn up to €200 on a single booking in either One4all or M&S vouchers.