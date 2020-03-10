More Flights this Summer from Cork with Air France and KLM

This summer Air France and KLM will offer three daily flights from Cork and onward worldwide connections from their respective hubs. From 30 March, Air France will increase its frequency from Cork to Paris, while KLM will start its own service from Cork to Amsterdam.

Air France and KLM provide connections from Cork to destinations throughout Europe and around the world, including San Francisco, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Cairo, Nairobi, Cape Town, Bangkok, Tokyo, Perth, Sydney and Auckland, via their respective hubs in Paris and Amsterdam.

Air France and KLM passengers benefit from:

An extensive network via hubs in Paris and Amsterdam

A choice of airlines: fly Air France outbound and KLM inbound, or vice versa

Online check-in from 30 hours before departure

Complimentary in-flight service throughout your journey

A generous hand baggage allowance: 12kg in Economy Class and 18kg in Business Class (amount of hand baggage per cabin and size limitations apply)

Baggage checked through to your final destination

A world of benefits with Flying Blue, the loyalty programme of Air France-KLM

KLM Cork to Amsterdam

Starting on 30th March 2020, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will launch a new daily service between Cork Airport and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, offering connectivity to an extensive network of 170 destinations worldwide.

The new Cork – Amsterdam route will be operated by KLM subsidiary KLM Cityhopper, using Embraer 175 and Embraer 190 aircraft.

Air France Cork to Paris

From 30th March to October 2020, Air France will double its frequency on the Cork to Paris-Charles de Gaulle route to twice daily.

The Cork – Paris route will be operated by Air France subsidiary Hop!, using Embraer 170 and Embraer 190 aircraft.