More Than 45,000 Expected to Travel Through Cork Airport

Cork Airport is preparing for one of its busiest weekends of the year, with over 45,000 expected to travel through Ireland’s fastest growing and most punctual airport this October Bank Holiday weekend. The busiest day for both arrivals and departures at the Airport will be Thursday, October 24, as the 2019 Cork Jazz Festival kicks off.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport, said: “We are delighted to see such strong passenger numbers travel through Cork Airport this October Bank Holiday weekend, with many of those arriving to Cork for the long-weekend festivities at the Jazz Festival in the city.

“Cork Airport is Ireland’s fastest growing airport with passenger numbers up 9% over the same period last year. With over 50 routes on offer from Cork Airport to the UK and continental Europe, as well as daily long-haul connections worldwide through major European hub airports, there are some excellent destinations to choose from for those looking to make the most of the long weekend or enjoy the mid-term break.”

Ryanair’s new twice weekly service to Katowice will commence on 31 October in addition to four other new services to its winter 2019 schedule to Alicante, Budapest, Malta and Poznań. Aer Lingus offers services to Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Lisbon and Tenerife, giving Munster passengers even greater choice for the winter season ahead.

Passengers travelling this weekend are advised to arrive at least 90 minutes prior to their flight and go directly to the security screening area once they have checked in.

For those flying on Sunday October 27, passengers are reminded of Daylight Saving Time with clocks set to go back one hour.

Changes have been made to Cork Airport’s internal road layout, which includes the new set-down lane. Drivers can set-down for up to 15 minutes free on the forecourt before tariffs apply. For best long term parking prices, pre-booking is advised in advance here.