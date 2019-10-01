More Treat Than Trick at Drayton Manor & Thomas Land with Irish Ferries

Starting at €515 for a family of four, Irish Ferries has offers on travel to Drayton Manor & Thomas Land this Halloween season. More treat than trick, the park will be transformed with themed decorations and plenty of entertainment.

Whether you are a thrill seeker, animal lover or after an immersive 4D adventure, there is something for the whole family to enjoy, complete with a 15-acre zoo and Europe’s only Thomas Land, complete with ghoulish live shows and activities such as pumpkin carving.

The deal includes three nights in the 3-star Holiday Inn Express Hotel, with a sharing room for two adults and two children under 11. You’ll get one day part passes to Drayton Manor & Thomas Land, and a return car ferry crossing with Irish Ferries.

More Treat Than Trick at Drayton Manor & Thomas Land runs from Saturday 19 October – Thursday 31 October. The offer is valid from now until 1 November.