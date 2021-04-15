MSC Announces New & Updated Itineraries

MSC Cruises today announced new and updated itineraries in the Mediterranean and across Europe for this coming summer. New changes include extended Mediterranean itineraries for MSC Grandiosa, new port calls for MSC Seaside and new itineraries for MSC Seashore.

Gianni Onorato, CEO, MSC Cruises, said, “Today we have clarity on which European destinations and ports will initially be open this summer and we have fully reflected this into a first set of new and updated itineraries for the upcoming season so that guests can book their holidays with us with confidence. The entire MSC Cruises team and I look forward to welcoming both returning and new guests on board one of our ships that will be at sea this summer and to provide them with a memorable, relaxing and, above all, safe holiday.

“Plus, I am confident that in the coming weeks we will be able to further enrich some of these itineraries as well as add more ships with new ones, as more ports and tourist destinations, in particular in Spain and France, become available to receive ships and visitors.”

Three ships in the West Mediterranean, calling Italy and Malta

MSC Grandiosa will initially extend her current 7-night itinerary, calling at the Italian ports of Genoa, Civitavecchia for Rome, Naples, Palermo as well as Valletta, Malta. The Spanish ports of Valencia and Barcelona will be added to the ship’s current itinerary as soon as these destinations confirm their availability.

MSC Seaside will commence sailing on 1 May from Genoa calling at the newly introduced ports of Siracusa in Sicily and Taranto in Puglia, as well as Civitavecchia for Rome and Valetta in Malta. The ship’s itinerary will then be enriched with calls to the French port of Marseille as soon as its availability is confirmed.

Regarding MSC Seaside, in addition to the range of protected excursions developed for this itinerary MSC Cruises will introduce a special private beach experience in Taranto, exclusively for the ship’ guests. A day out at the beach is an important part of a summer holiday so now guests on MSC Seaside will be able to relax on the sandy beach next to the clear waters of the Ionian Sea.

MSC Seashore at the end of July will join the MSC Cruises fleet to become its new flagship and from 1 August until 31 October will offer 7-night cruises calling the Italian ports of Genoa, Naples and Messina, as well as Valletta in Malta, Barcelona in Spain and Marseille in France.

Three ships in the East Mediterranean, calling Italy, Greece, Croatia and Montenegro

MSC Cruises will deploy three ships in this ever-popular region for the upcoming summer season offering a range of different itineraries in the East Mediterranean, offering ports of embarkation in Italy from Trieste, Venice and Bari as well as Piraeus for Athens in Greece, calling at some of the most beautiful Greek Islands, Kotor in Montenegro as well as the vibrant ports of Dubrovnik and Split in Croatia.

MSC Orchestra will now depart on 5 June offering guests embarkation in the Italian ports of Venice on Saturdays, Bari on Sundays and then call at the Greek Islands of Corfu, Mykonos as well as Dubrovnik in Croatia.

MSC Splendida will commence sailing from 12 June with embarkation in Trieste, Italy on Saturdays and in Bari on Tuesdays, calling at Dubrovnik in Croatia, Corfu in Greece and Kotor in Montenegro.

Rounding out the offering in the East Mediterranean is MSC Magnifica from 20 June with embarkation in the Italian ports of Venice on Sundays, Bari on Mondays and Piraeus for Athens on Wednesdays, then calling at the Greek Island of Mykonos and Split, Croatia.

UK Domestic Cruises

From 20 May, the line’s flagship MSC Virtuosa will perform her inaugural season in the UK and offer mini cruises from Southampton calling at Portland in Dorset on the Jurassic coast. From 12 June she will operate 7-night cruises from Southampton with embarkation in Liverpool, Greenock for Glasgow and also calling at Portland and Belfast in Northern Ireland. These cruises are designed for British residents only. The sailings are open to vaccinated and non-vaccinated guests and all guests will be tested prior to embarkation.

Germany, Northern Europe

In Germany, considering the current uncertainty regarding the timing for the reopening of local ports, MSC Cruises ships must delay the start of their summer season out of the country’s ports until 15 June.

At the same time, MSC Cruises today announced that MSC Seaview will homeport in Kiel, Germany starting on 19 June replacing MSC Virtuosa.

Additionally, MSC Preziosa is planned to depart on 21 June from Hamburg, Germany and MSC Musica on 20 June from Warnemunde, Germany, if the German ports are open.

The three ships are planned to serve 7- and longer nights sailings with itineraries either to the Norwegian fjords or the Baltic capitals, as per their current schedule.

Caribbean Cancellations

MSC Cruises also confirmed the cancellation of its Caribbean sailings from ports in the USA up to and including 30 June.

Guests who are impacted by any of the changes will be contacted by their travel agent or MSC Cruises.