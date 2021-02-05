News

MSC Cruises Aims to Restart Cruises to Greece by Easter

MSC Cruises announced today that it is working closely with the Greek Ministry of Tourism and other relevant authorities for the reopening of local tourist services in time to serve cruise passengers visiting Greece starting with the upcoming Easter holiday period. In the meantime,  delay has meant the cancellation of

MSC also announced that it is cancelling all of MSC Magnifica’s scheduled cruises through to 29 April. The ship was originally scheduled to return to sea starting on 14 February with a Greece-bound itinerary. MSC Magnifica will thus be replaced for voyages to the Eastern Mediterranean, including Greece, during the Easter period and throughout the summer season.

For details and bookings on other available MSC Cruises ships and itineraries serving Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean, please see here.

Guests booked on MSC Magnifica through to 29 April will be offered the option to rebook their MSC Cruises holiday at sea on one of the line’s other ships due to call Greece or on its flagship MSC Grandiosa, which is currently at sea in the Western Mediterranean. Alternatively, guests will receive 125% Future Cruise Credit, valid for all sailings taking place on or before 30th April 2022. For full details, please see here.

MSC Grandiosa is currently operating weekly cruises leaving every Sunday from Genoa, Italy and calling Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo/Cagliari in Italy as well as Valetta in Malta. Embarkation is available from each port in Italy.

For more details about MSC Grandiosa’s most updated itinerary as well as bookings please see here.

For more details on MSC Cruises’ industry-leading health and safety protocol please see here.

 

