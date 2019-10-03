MSC Cruises Launches MSC Hotels & Flights Online Service

MSC Cruises has launched a new online service, MSC Hotels & Flights, that offers a wide range of flights and more than 13,500 hotels in 40 global destinations.

The online search service offers travel agents and prospective guests a fast and powerful tool to build personalised travel experiences, in a dynamic way with a complete package. After a successful pilot test, the service is now available in the UK and Ireland and will be available in all markets globally by summer 2020.

MSC Hotels & Flights is a new feature on MSC Book, MSC Cruises’ official business portal for trade partners, which allows travel agents to tailor the journey around a cruise holiday. Guests making their own cruise reservation can also book directly through the company’s website. The online service allows a wide range of flights, private transfers and over 13,500 hotels in nearly 40 destinations around the world to be added to a cruise booking and help travel agents create a fully personalised experience for their customers.

Achille Staiano, Vice President Global Sales, MSC Cruises, said: “This new online service is designed to offer agents and guests a simple and dynamic way to build a tailored holiday from beginning to end. MSC Hotels & Flights will make travel planning even easier when booking a cruise holiday. Spending an additional few days sightseeing after a cruise in the beautiful cities where we embark or disembark will be easier than ever, and travel agents can now further enrich an unparalleled holiday experience.”

Antonio Paradiso, Managing Director, MSC Cruises UK & Ireland, added: “With MSC Hotels & Flights, travel agents in the UK and Ireland will have access to the most comprehensive tool available, offering the broadest range of choice for their clients. Providing a seamless and hassle-free journey will be easier than ever. The service also represents greater peace of mind for travel agents as MSC Cruises assures cover for guests who have their hotels, flights and transfers booked through the service.”

The search service is claimed to be the most comprehensive one in the cruise industry and can be used by travel agents on MSC Book or directly by guests on the MSC Cruises website, www.msccruises.co.uk.