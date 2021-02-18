MSC Cruises Releases Details of MSC Seashore

MSC Cruises has revealed new details of the line’s most most innovative next-generation ships yet, MSC Seashore, which will come into service in the Mediterranean in August 2021. Building on the game-changing and pioneering design of the Seaside class of ship, aimed at bringing guests closer to the sea, MSC Seashore, the first Seaside EVO ship, has been extended and enhanced with a variety of brand-new features, spaces and experiences for guests.

Some of the key highlights of MSC Cruises’ newest flagship include:

13,000 sqm of outdoor space with a wide choice of outdoor bars and dining, pools and deck area for relaxing and sunbathing

of outdoor space with a wide choice of outdoor bars and dining, pools and deck area for relaxing and sunbathing Six stunning swimming pools with enlarged poolside areas including a spectacular new Infinity Pool and two new Infinity Whirlpools

with enlarged poolside areas including a spectacular new Infinity Pool and two new Infinity Whirlpools An expansive 540 metre-long waterfront promenade close to the water, ideal for grabbing a drink and al fresco dining or simply taking a stroll to enjoy the fresh sea air

waterfront promenade close to the water, ideal for grabbing a drink and al fresco dining or simply taking a stroll to enjoy the fresh sea air The largest and most luxurious MSC Yacht Club spanning 3,000 sqm over four decks with two palatial new Owners Suites

with two palatial new Owners Suites 11 different types of cabins and suites with balconies including the coveted aft suits, 50 terraced suites with extended balconies offering up to 15 sqm of private terrace and 32 different suites with outdoor private whirlpools

Celebrating the Outdoors with New Design Features

MSC Seashore, offers a range of stand-out design features to connect guests with the sea. At 339 metres, the Company’s new flagship will become the longest ship in the fleet and will be the largest ship ever to be built in Italy by Fincantieri, one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups and leaders in cruise ship design and construction.

Stand-out design features include the spectacular glass-floored Bridge of Sighs located at the unique vantage point on deck 16 – 22 metres above the Infinity Pool on deck 8, stunning panoramic aft elevators and stylish glass-floor catwalks on either side of the ship on waterfront promenade.

Ultimate Poolside Relaxation

The pool experience on MSC Seashore has been taken to a whole new level with enhancements and new features for all six pools offering everything from thrills and adventure for younger guests through to stylish poolside relaxation for those looking to unwind on board.

The stunning aft pool has been redesigned to create an Infinity Pool , which now extends right up to the very end of the aft, with a glass wall offering uninterrupted views of the ocean. This pool is one of the largest infinity pools at sea, offering a variety of different depths as well as sunbeds sunken in the water. As the pool is close to the water at deck 8, this is the perfect spot to connect with the sea and take in spectacular views from sunrise to sunset.

, which now extends right up to the very end of the aft, with a glass wall offering uninterrupted views of the ocean. This pool is one of the largest infinity pools at sea, offering a variety of different depths as well as sunbeds sunken in the water. As the pool is close to the water at deck 8, this is the perfect spot to connect with the sea and take in spectacular views from sunrise to sunset. MSC Seashore introduces two new infinity whirlpool baths — one on each side of the outdoor promenade of Deck 8 — with 20 sea-facing seats so guests can treat themselves to the ultimate relaxation spot with the soothing water jets while enjoying striking sea views.

— one on each side of the outdoor promenade of Deck 8 — with 20 sea-facing seats so guests can treat themselves to the ultimate relaxation spot with the soothing water jets while enjoying striking sea views. On Deck 18, the main pool – Long Island Pool offers two different depths so that guests can choose to swim or simply stand and hang-out in the water. The newly designed area also includes a 360-degree water fountain island in the centre as well as a new lounge space within the pool. In order to enhance this part of the ship further, Long Island Pool, is now connected with the aquapark with a Pirate Cove theme to create an extensive water area. The kids’ clubs are also located on deck 18, making this the go-to deck for all the family.

offers two different depths so that guests can choose to swim or simply stand and hang-out in the water. The newly designed area also includes a in the centre as well as a new lounge space within the pool. In order to enhance this part of the ship further, Long Island Pool, is now connected with the aquapark with a Pirate Cove theme to create an extensive water area. The kids’ clubs are also located on deck 18, making this the go-to deck for all the family. Whilst this ship is designed for warmer weather, the Jungle Pool features a larger magrodome that can be closed to create an indoor pool area when needed. This popular area has been enlarged and now includes an additional deck over and around the space, providing new areas for guests to sit and relax. It is then just a convenient short walk to the newly located buffet on deck 16 for a lunchtime snack – perfect for families who enjoy spending time by the pool.

Dining and Drinking Al Fresco

As part of the vision to enable guests to enjoy the outdoors and bring them closer to the sea, the ship offers a wide array of outdoor bar and cafe areas, with some new brand-new areas.

MSC Seashore introduces a new location for the Chef’s Court that houses the five specialty restaurants, which will be moved to Deck 8. This new positioning of the specialty restaurants allows for the restaurants to have an improved sea view and MSC Cruises’ signature steakhouse, Butcher’s Cut, will offer for the first-time outdoor seating and al fresco dining on the iconic waterfront promenade.

that houses the five specialty restaurants, which will be moved to Deck 8. This new positioning of the specialty restaurants allows for the restaurants to have an improved sea view and MSC Cruises’ signature steakhouse, Butcher’s Cut, will offer for the first-time outdoor seating and al fresco dining on the iconic waterfront promenade. MSC Seashore’s expansive buffet now includes a new outdoor aft dining area as well as bar – the Sky Bar , which enables guests to enjoy their food outdoors or in the evening relax and unwind at the top of the ship taking in the sea air.

, which enables guests to enjoy their food outdoors or in the evening relax and unwind at the top of the ship taking in the sea air. Aurea guests can enjoy the exclusive Top 19 Solarium with its chic outdoor lounge area and bar.

The Largest Most Luxurious MSC Yacht Club

Located on the coveted foredecks on the ships, spanning four decks and providing sweeping sea views the MSC Yacht Club on MSC Seashore will become the largest and most luxurious in MSC Cruises’ fleet, with almost 3,000 sqm of space.

Guests looking for a premium, all-inclusive cruise experience with private amenities and 24-hour butler service – while still enjoying the recreation and entertainment possibilities that the rest of the ship offers – can choose to sail in the MSC Yacht Club, MSC Cruises’ exclusive ship-within-a-ship concept.

One of the elements that distinguishes an MSC Cruises ship is the elegant and stylish interior design and this can be seen with the newly redesigned concierge area. The entrance to the MSC Yacht Club is even more impressive and glamourous, with a three-deck 46 sqm back-lit Onyx wall and MSC Cruises’ signature sparkling Swarovski staircases, connecting four decks making guests feel like a true VIP when they enter.

The entrance to the MSC Yacht Club is even more impressive and glamourous, with a three-deck 46 sqm back-lit Onyx wall and MSC Cruises’ signature sparkling Swarovski staircases, connecting four decks making guests feel like a true VIP when they enter. Relax in the elegant Top Sail Lounge and dine in the private gourmet restaurant with beautiful sea views with an outdoor area connected to the lounge, on top of the bridge.

An enhanced and extended pool area and sundeck offers 2,000 sqm of space, featuring a larger private pool and a new panoramic whirlpool with eight seats and individual jets plus a standard whirlpool.

Deluxe accommodations in the MSC Yacht Club have also been increased, now featuring 131 glamourous suites across five categories, including the traditional interior, deluxe and royal suites as well as 41 newly introduced deluxe grand suites, with extra space and a walk-in closet, and two brand new Owner’s Suites. The coveted Owner’s Suites are the height of sophistication and the largest suites on the ship offering 98 sqm of space, featuring an expansive private balcony with whirlpool and outdoor living area, panoramic glass wall for stunning sea views, and a separate dining and living room area.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises commented, “With each new ship we build, MSC Cruises continues to innovate and push design boundaries. MSC Seashore represents an evolution of the Seaside class as an extended and further enriched ship. 65% of the public areas have been reimagined to create something truly unique for our guests. The new aft design has allowed us to introduce a brand-new lounge, Cabaret Rouge, spanning two decks with panoramic views of the sea, offering new entertainment experiences. The specialty restaurant experience has been completely redesigned with the Chef’s Court on deck 8 making this a go-to destination for bars and restaurants. Each of the pools have been enhanced including an impressive double-deck extended magrodome pool and an incredible Infinity pool at the aft.”

Pierfrancesco Vago continued, “We continue to innovate not only in terms of our design and guest experience but also with our use of cutting-edge technology. MSC Seashore will be the first cruise ship in the world to feature a new air sanitation system developed by Fincantieri. ‘Safe Air’, uses UV-C lamp technology eliminating 99% of viruses and bacteria to guarantee clean and safe air for guests and crew. As part of our ongoing commitment to the environment and our journey towards total decarbonisation, MSC Seashore will also be equipped with the latest-generation environmental technology with improvements to energy efficiency, the latest systems to reduce air emissions, as well as an advanced waste water treatment system with purification standards that are higher than most wastewater treatment facilities ashore.”

Mediterranean and Caribbean Itineraries

After entering service in August 2021 and spending an inaugural season in the Mediterranean calling at the Italian ports of Genoa, Naples, Messina as well as Valetta in Malta, Barcelona in Spain and Marseille in France, the striking MSC Seashore will head to the U.S. where she will home port in Miami.

Starting November 2021, MSC Seashore will sail 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries, including stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises new private island in The Bahamas.