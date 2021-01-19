MSC Cruises to Resume Sailings

MSC Cruises has confirmed that MSC Grandiosa will resume cruising from Sunday, January 24.

After a month-long pause due to the imposition of strict travel restrictions by the Italian government in December, MSC Cruises 6,300-passenger flagship, MSC Grandiosa, will resume its weekly cruises from Genoa. It will make calls at Rome (Civitavecchia), Naples, Palermo and Valetta in Malta. Embarkation will be allowed at each port.

The most recent governmental decree allows for the relaxation of travel restrictions under a series of conditions in line with MSC Cruises’ own health and safety protocols, which include mid-cruise onboard testing in addition to pre-boarding universal testing for all passengers; weekly testing of all crew; increased frequencyof onboard sanitation, in particular of public areas and high-volume touch points; and a tightening of the definition of close contact for tracing purposes by reducing contact time from 15 to 10 minutes.