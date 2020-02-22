MSC Cruises Updates Itinerary for MSC Bellissima’s Grand Voyage of Asia

MSC Cruises has updated the itinerary of MSC Bellissima for her forthcoming 28-night Grand Voyage, sailing from the Gulf to Asia on 21 March, and now includes alternative destinations in the UAE, Vietnam and Thailand.

The updated itinerary of the Grand Voyage, from 21 March to 18 April, will see the cancellation of the port visits to Shenzhen, mainland China; Hong Kong; and Keelung, Taiwan, and the addition of Laem Chabang/Bangkok, Thailand; Phu My/Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; as well as an extra day in Kobe, Japan. In addition, the ship will now also call into Sir Bani Yas Island, UAE, instead of Khor Fakkan, UAE.

The Grand Voyage will commence in Dubai, UAE, with calls in the Gulf including Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas Island. From there, the journey will continue east with calls in Colombo, Sri Lanka; Phuket, Thailand; Langkawi, Penang, and Port Klang/Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and Singapore. The ship will then move on to Laem Chabang/Bangkok, Thailand; Phu My/ Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; with an overnight in Kobe, Japan; and to finally reach Yokohama, Japan on 18 April.

To protect the health and safety of its guests and crew globally, on 24 January MSC Cruises began a series of precautionary actions across its fleet with respect to the novel coronavirus that originated in China. While there are no cases of coronavirus onboard any of MSC Cruises’ ships, these measures are additional steps to secure the health and well-being of all guests and crew. Guests embarking on a cruise are requested to take the following into account:

Anyone who has travelled to, from or through mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau in the past 30 days, or visited or transited via airports, will be denied access to the ship. The same rules apply to such passengers’ travel companions (parent, spouse, child, siblings, or a companion who shares a cabin);

Passengers with signs or symptoms of illness such as fever (≥38 C°/100.4 F°) or feverishness, chills, cough or difficulty breathing will be denied embarkation. The same rules apply to their travel companions;

Anyone who, within 14 days before embarkation, has had close contact with, or helped care for, anyone suspected or diagnosed as having coronavirus, or who is currently subject to health monitoring for possible exposure to novel coronavirus, will be denied boarding;

MSC Cruises will continue to conduct pre-boarding screening necessary to effectuate these preventative measures;

Passengers with a Chinese passport who have not travelled from or through mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau, in the past 30 days, and who are in good health, can access the ship. However, authorities in certain countries are temporarily not allowing holders of a Chinese passport to travel into their territories. Holders of Chinese passports are advised to check for any travel restrictions that may apply. Please note this list may change based on future government regulations

In addition, there is elevated deep-sanitation on every ship in the line’s entire fleet and guests and crew are advised to always follow health and safety guidelines, such as washing hands regularly with soap and water for 20 seconds, and all other recommended public health procedures.