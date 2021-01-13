MSC Cruises Wave Promotion Is Live

MSC Cruises is kicking off the new year by launching its much-anticipated wave promotion which will see a Premium Drinks Package included on all bookings made on the ‘Fantastica Experience’. The promotion is available for all bookings made until midnight on 30th April 2021, and includes all summer 2021 and winter 2021/2022 itineraries.

Children under 17 are able to cruise free on MSC Magnifica on all ‘Bella Experience’ bookings, or parents can let kids in on all the fun of the ‘Fantastica Experience’ from just €10 per night on a range of selected sailings. With Saturday departures from Southampton and all food and drink included, families can enjoy a truly restful break away without limits.

On launching this year’s promotion, Antonio Paradiso, MSC Cruises’ UK & Ireland MD commented ‘After a challenging year, we are really excited to kick off 2021 with some truly fantastic offers in our wave promotion. The promotion includes a huge variety of sailings available, with something to suit every cruiser from a 3-night mini-break to Northern Europe or a 7-night sailing to the heart of the Mediterranean. We’re particularly excited to begin MSC Magnifica’s summer 2021 season from her homeport of Southampton as Brits look to book a long overdue summer escape with minimum travel requirements and ultimate peace of mind.’

On top of all this, MSC Cruises’ Stress Free Cruising programme offers guests flexible booking conditions, allowing them to change their sailing up to 15 days prior to departure, while also guaranteeing a high level of health and safety.

With prices for a West Med cruise starting from €599pp sailing on MSC Fantasia, a Northern Europe cruise starting from €789 sailing on MSC Magnifica and a 3-night Caribbean cruise sailing on MSC Armonia starting from €249pp including all food, a premium drinks package and service charge there’s plenty of opportunities for agents and some great deals for consumers.