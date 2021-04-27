MSC Promises Treats & Surprises for MSC Virtuosa Maiden Voyage

With the long-awaited UK cruise season only weeks away, MSC has revealed some of the details that will await guests aboard MSC Virtuosa, which will be the first ship to sail in UK waters on its maiden voyage on May 20.

Guests will be welcomed “in style” on board the limited capacity cruises, as according to new rules only a maximum of 1,000 passengers can sail on a ship that has a capacity of up to 5,000. The “exciting surprises and treats” for guests will begin with welcome cocktails on the promenade “to get the good vibes going” and will continue with a “special and enriched” menu for the Gala night.

Each of the first four mini-cruises will feature new theatrical productions on each of the four nights, while guests will also be able to enjoy music and comedy in the Carousel Lounge, which will host two new performances: Soul Sisters, a Motown-style singing trio; and the stand-up comedy of Rikki Jay.

Antonio Paradiso, MD MSC Cruises UK & Ireland commented “MSC Virtuosa is the ship that just keeps on giving, so I couldn’t be more excited for guests to join these first four sailings and experience the celebratory treats we have specially curated for these maiden voyages. On board MSC Virtuosa, a one-of-a-kind entertainment offering awaits eager British holiday makers, who have missed out on their favourite leisure activities over the last year, from live entertainment, to dancing and meals out. We want guests to share in the excitement of our British Isles sailings and we hope that these special touches will make their holiday even more memorable.”

MSC is looking to wow its passengers with a range of activities – up to 210 a week, according to the company – as well as its robot bar and a choice of five pools, indoor and outdoor, including the 1,700 m2 Atmosphere Pool – one of the most spacious at sea.

For those who seek an adrenalin rush, MSC Virtuosa offers one of the biggest waterparks at sea, with three twisting slides and a ‘Himalayan Bridge’ adventure rope course 80 metres above the sea. Guests can meet and compete, with a range of poolside games for all ages to make a splash on board MSC Virtuosa.

For the young (and young at heart), the Aquaplay spray area sits underneath the slides, complete with massive tipping bucket, water guns and multiple interactive water elements.

Recent instructions from the Department for Transport (DfT) say that only passengers who are resident in the UK and the Common Travel Area – comprising the Republic of Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man – will be allowed to board a cruise from a British port.