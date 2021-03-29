MSC to Replace MSC Magnifica With New Flagship MSC Virtuosa on UK Cruises

MSC Virtuosa will sail its inaugural season from Southampton beginning May 20, it was announced this morning, March 29. MSC Cruises’ newest flagship will replace MSC Magnifica in a series of six four-night mini-cruises from Southampton that will include a stop in Portland, along Dorset’s Jurassic Coast.

There will follow a series of seven-night sailings from Southampton beginning June 12 that will also include embarkation in Belfast and Greenock.

The sailings are available to UK residents only, both vaccinated and unvaccinated at the present time. Sales open for these cruises on Thursday, 1 April.

Antonio Paradiso, Managing Director MSC Cruises UK & Ireland said the company was “overwhelmed” by the response to its initial offering of UK cruises.

He also added: “[MSC Virtuosa] is the latest, most-innovative and environmentally advanced to join the MSC Cruises fleet and we couldn’t be more delighted to offer UK holidaymakers and their families the chance to discover her world class facilities. We have all been waiting for something exciting to look forward to and this ship has lots of new features for our guests to experience including new speciality restaurants and a brand-new immersive entertainment lounge with a humanoid robotic bartender and much more.”