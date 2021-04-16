MTA Introduces New Over 50s Course to Malta Training Programme

The Malta Tourism Authority has added a new 50+ information course to its online Malta Training Programme portal. With Malta’s vaccine rollout being one of the fastest in Europe, tourism in Malta is gearing up again to receive vaccinated tourists and tourists with negative PCR tests from amber countries. The course is aimed at the particular age group of the over 50s, as they are going to be the first individuals vaccinated and the first lucky enough to experience the world of travel soon again.

The course has six lessons available for trade including Introduction, Where to Stay, Dining Out, Venture Out and About, Events Calendar and Recommended Itineraries.

Travel agents will learn about the diverse gastronomy offering from Michelin star restaurants to eating seasonal and sustainable, whilst also familiarising themselves with the many sites and experiences waiting to be discovered. The course boasts a number of tools that the trade can share with their clients including an events calendar and recommended itineraries.

This engrossing, informative, online course will provide travel agents with the most powerful facts, knowledge and tips to promote the beautiful island to this group of travellers who are patiently waiting to grasp the opportunity to visit the warm climate and adventurous soul of Malta. The Reopening Course can also be taken and provides the most up to date travel information as well as the most recent protocols.

Perhaps you are eager to get going, so why not Take the Over 50s Course by 14th May? Then you’ll be entered into a draw to win 1 of 10 Maltese Gastronomy Goody Bags including olive oil, honey, liquor, pate, lemon syrup and tea leaves plus a notebook, pens and keyring. Before travelling to the beautiful island, you can sample the most popular traditions and have an insight into their wonderful culture! Agents can register for the online course here.

Tolene van der Merwe, Director UK & Ireland said “We are thrilled to have developed and introduced a new over 50s course to our comprehensive agent training programme, the course has been created to support and engage with travel agents as well as encouraging agents to promote the island with confidence and giving them the tools to do so.

In the last year, we have all become a bit restless at home with time to fantasise about our next adventure. This course shows the light at the end of the tunnel and is the perfect opportunity for travel agents to explore their wanderlust and allow for renewal and reconnection within the tourism industry”.