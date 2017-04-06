Multitrip.com Introduces Two-Year Multi Trip Travel Insurance

Multitrip.com, Ireland’s leading travel insurance provider with over 150,000 travel policies, has announced that it will exclusively launch two-year Multi Trip travel insurance cover to Irish consumers. The new two-year cover is the first on the market for travel insurance and will allow consumers make further savings and avoid the hassle of having to renew their policies each year.

Ciaran Mulligan, Managing Director, said: “Historically, insurance companies are slow to move forward and be innovative. In order to offer consumers better choice and build your consumer base you have to invest in technology, you have to offer new innovative products and you have to give your customers a convenient solution to their needs.

“As a result we have invested heavily in new technology that allows us to offer our customers new and better product offerings. Most other companies are unable to do so as they don’t have the technology or haven’t upgraded their systems and are working with antiquated systems. Our intention is to continue to move forward and that the industry will follow suit.

“The launch of our unique two-year Multi Trip travel insurance product is in line with our commitment to deliver innovation, great value and quality to our customers. It will also provide consumers with a differentiated offering, price certainty, convenience and real savings, something other insurance companies can’t offer. We expect sales to increase by 20% as a result of this new innovative product.”

The new two-year innovative Multi Trip will start from €31.99 and will be cheaper than some comparable one-year travel insurance products on the Irish market.

Multitrip.com, a trading name of Blue Insurance, has been a leader in the travel insurance market for the past 10 years with innovative benefits and was the first company to launch Travel Disruption Cover for volcanic ash, bad weather and strikes. The company was first to launch two-year car and home Insurance in the Irish market in 2015 under the Blue Insurance brand.