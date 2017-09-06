Multitrip.com Issues Warning as Hurricane Irma Reaches the Caribbean and USA

Multitrip.com is warning all holidaymakers to check their travel cover as the Atlantic’s most powerful hurricane looms over the Caribbean and the USA. Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history, has made first landfall in the islands of the north-east Caribbean. The category 5 storm is due to hit Florida this weekend and has airlines and local authorities on high alert.

The company is advising all travellers to make sure that they have included ‘Travel Disruption Cover’ with their travel insurance policy to ensure that they are covered for adverse weather conditions and airline cancellations.

Ciaran Mulligan, Managing Director, said: “Anyone travelling soon should make sure they have included Travel Disruption Cover now as there will be no cover in place if they take out the cover after adverse weather conditions close airspace. Travel Disruption Cover is available to add to all Multitrip.com customers including existing policies, but cover will only be effective seven days after it is added so it is important to upgrade/book your policy as soon as possible.”

Travel Disruption Cover also offers extended cover under delayed departure, missed departure and accommodation sections, should your flight be cancelled or delayed. Travel Disruption Cover will provide the following cover in the event of adverse weather conditions: