My Hertz Weekend Launches in New European Markets

Hertz Europe has expanded its monthly car subscription service My Hertz Weekend, which is now available in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK. The flexible, cost-effective alternative to vehicle ownership provides customers with access to a car from Thursday to Monday, helping to make their weekends better and longer.

Vincent Gillet, Vice President Marketing, international, Hertz, said: “Following the launch of My Hertz Weekend in Italy in May, we have had very positive feedback, which encouraged us to expand the service to more locations across Europe. A convenient alternative to car sharing and leasing, My Hertz Weekend responds to the current shift in attitude regarding car ownership, as well as to the growth in the renting and subscription economy.

“We are confident that it will tackle the needs of customers who, for example, live in a city and do not need a vehicle during the week, or families that own a car but need a second car during the weekend.”

After signing up, My Hertz Weekend subscribers benefit from the use of a small, medium, large or premium Hertz vehicle every weekend for a month or longer – with no long-term commitment required.

Customers do not need to book their pick-up each time: their car will be ready for collection every weekend of the month(s) subscribed.

Subscribers pick-up and drop-off their cars at a ‘base’ of their choice from a list of 50 participating locations in Barcelona, Bologna, London (St Pancras International), Madrid, Milan, Oxford, Rome, Turin, Cologne, Lyon, Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Manchester, at flexible times.

My Hertz Weekend vehicles can be collected as early as 14.00 on Thursday and be returned to the same location any time before 12.00 on Monday.

In order to subscribe to My Hertz Weekend, renters must be members of Hertz’s complimentary loyalty programme, Gold Plus Rewards. The programme allows members to earn rewards, enjoy special discounts, and bypass counters at more than 50 of the world’s busiest airports.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

